Mrs. Nellie Lee Byrd Meadows, 82, widow of Walter Lee Meadows, of Florence, died Wednesday evening, August 5, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence after an illness.Mrs. Meadows was born April 11, 1938 in Marion, South Carolina, the daughter of the late George Otto Byrd and the late Moody Byrd. Mrs. Meadows was a housewife, taking care of the home front, raising her children, and enjoying her grandchildren. Mrs. Meadows was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Florence.Surviving Mrs. Meadows are her children: two Daughters: Judy Powell of Effingham, SC and Cindy Pace of Gresham, SC; a Son: Gary Meadows, Sr. of Florence, SC; Nine grandchildren; Eighteen great grandchildren; and two Brothers: Elliott Byrd and Nathan Byrd.The family will have a viewing Saturday morning, August 8 from 11:00 11:45 A.M. at Cox-Collins Funeral Home. We do request masks be worn and that social distancing guidelines be followed while inside the facility. A graveside service for Mrs. Meadows will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 8, in Devotion Gardens Cemetery in Mullins, with President Tim Harvey officiating. Cox-Collins Funeral Home of Mullins will be conducting the services. We ask that social distancing procedures be adhered to at the cemetery as well.
Nellie Lee Byrd Meadows
