Nelly Gray Higgins Watts, 75, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.Mrs. Watts was born in Bluefield, WV a daughter of the late Charles Greever Higgins and Gaynell Holland Higgins. She was a full time mother, cheerleader chaperone, and GA leader. She was a part time secretary at Grace Baptist Church for over 20 years, then went to work for Motel Associates, and retired from Washington Mutual. She was a member of First Baptist Church, was very devoted to her family, especially her grandsons, and loved working in her yard.She was preceded in death by her parents and by her siblings, Henry Higgins, Goldie Johnson, Phyllis Johnson, Myra Bise Mann, Mary Jane Gearhart, and a nephew, Robbie Brunson.Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Hoyt Darrell "Buddy" Watts; daughters, Julie (Chris) Parker and Priscilla (Charles) Russell; grandsons, Dalton (Caitlyn) Russell and Jarrett Russell; brother-in-law, Leon "Frazz" Watts; sister-in-law, Martha Brunson, and a multitude of beloved nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to the House of Hope, 1020 Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29501.Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Covid-19 protocol will be observed. Due to the Covid-19 concerns, the family asks that visitors to the house please wear a mask.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

