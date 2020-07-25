Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN SOUTH CAROLINA... BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING FLORENCE AND DARLINGTON COUNTIES. FOR THE BLACK CREEK...INCLUDING QUINBY...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX. PHP?WFO=ILM THE NEXT STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED SUNDAY MORNING AT 930 AM EDT. && ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 9:00 PM EDT SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 8.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO A CREST OF 12.6 FEET EARLY MONDAY MORNING. IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TUESDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 12.5 FEET, FLOODWATERS CONTINUE TO RISE ON CREEKSIDE DRIVE AND EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD WITH WATER NEARING A FEW HOMES. HOMES ALONG EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD BECOME ISOLATED AND RESIDENTS MUST USE BOATS TO EXIT THE NEIGHBORHOOD. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 12.6 FEET ON 03/22/2003. &&