A Private Graveside Service for Reverend Norman O. Kithcart will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, July 27, 2020 at Florence National Cemetery, 803 East National Cemetery Road, Florence, SC. Interment will follow directed by, Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Reverend Norman Kithcart born to the late Ed and Emma Kithcart died Tuesday, July 21, 2020.Reverend Norman Kithcart was formally educated in Syracuse University in New York and Duke Medical University in Durham, North Carolina. He was a retired Marine Corp Veteran; Retired Pastor of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church; and former President of Saint John Baptist Association, Sunday School. Reverend Norman Kithcart leaves to cherish his wife of 24 years, Arnell C. Kithcart; a step-daughter, Jacinta (Darius) Thompson of Ruston, Louisiana; a step-son, Abdusah Henneghan of Texas; two daughters, Darletta Kithcart of Durham, North Carolina and Tywanna Kithcart of Columbia, South Carolina; two sons, Leroy Kithcart of Durham, North Carolina and William Kithcart of Pee Dee Center, Florence, South Carolina; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Peggy Council of Durham, North Carolina; and a brother, Earl Kithcart of New Jersey; four Christian sons, Reverend Alex (Menna) Peterkin of Florence, South Carolina, Larry Baker of Timmonsville, South Carolina, Master Sergeant Donte (Mary) Burgess of Missouri and Henry Donell McCrea of Florence, South Carolina; his many sisters and brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces; nephews; other relatives; church family; and friends.Due to COVID 19 Pandemic The family requests no visitation, but solicits your prayers and embraces your calls and support. You may mail letters of condolences to: 3404 Twiggs Road, Florence, SC, 29505.In lieu of flowers, Please send donations to: Living Word Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 2117 Watts Lane, Timmonsville, South Carolina, 29161.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
