Ollie Mae "Poppie" "Poppie" Munn

FLORENCE - Ollie Mae Hyman Munn left her earthly family to join her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at Woodside Cemetery in Pamplico, SC, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, face coverings and social distancing will be required. A celebration of life for friends and family wishing to pay their respects will follow at a later date. Poppie, a nickname that was given to her by the love of her life, Dewey, was born September 7, 1926 in Pamplico, SC. She was the daughter of Ida and Hoyt Hyman. She attended Limestone College and graduated from Coker College with a degree in business. Mrs. Munn was instrumental in establishing the Pamplico Public Library in 1968 and served as head librarian for over 40 years. She enjoyed helping children and adults select the perfect book. She felt that a library was about more than just booksit was the opening of a door into another world. Mrs. Munn was a member of the Pamplico United Methodist Church. She served on the church's Administrative Board, Altar Guild, Circle Number 1 Committee and also served as a Sunday School Teacher. Outside of the church, she was a member of Town and Country Garden Club and the Wednesday Afternoon Bridge Club. As a child, she was baptized at Beulah Baptist Church. She is predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Charles "Dewey" Munn, Jr. She is survived by her four children Virginia Elizabeth "Libby" Haselden (Tom), "Charles" Dewey Munn, lll (Sally), Amanda Munn Mudge (Steve), George Andrew Munn (Lynn), as well as 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Munn was also predeceased by her brothers John Andrew Hyman, Hoyt Sumter Hyman, Lonnie Hyman, Leroy Hyman, and a sister Kathleen Hyman Cohen, and two great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to Friends of the Pamplico Public Library (100 E. Main St., Pamplico, SC 29583) or Beulah Baptist Church (784 N. Pamplico Hwy., Pamplico, SC 29583).
