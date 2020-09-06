Olon Blizzard

December 1, 1931- September 4, 2020 Mr. Olon Lamar Blizzard, 88, resident of Adrian, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Magnolia Manor in Americus Georgia. Mr. Blizzard was born in Johnson County, Georgia, son of the late Bertie Hutcheson Blizzard and the late Charlie Thomas Blizzard. Mr. Blizzard received a Purple Heart medal after fighting for his country in the Korean War. Mr. Blizzard also retired after 42 years with United Insurance Company of America. He was a member of Corinth Church. He relocated to the Adrian community in 1982, from Florence, SC. Funeral services for Mr. Olon Lamar Blizzard will be held graveside in Westview Cemetery in Wrightsville, Georgia. He will be laid to rest next to his wife of 60 years, Georgia Annette Blizzard, who passed away in 2014. Survivors include 6 children, Gary Blizzard (Phyllis), Howard Blizzard (Melissa), Joel Blizzard, Leigh Anne Russell (Buddy), Kevin Blizzard (Amy), and Lisa Edge, 13 grandchildren, Paige Padgett(Jody), Katie Ward (Matt), Brittany Harmon (Mark), Chase Blizzard, Jason Blizzard, Leslie Storey (James), Adam Blizzard (Kelly), Sally Anne Lancour (Michael), Maggie Blizzard, Cassie Blizzard (Cole Eubanks),Ben Blizzard, Anna Edge, Jarrett Edge, and 11 great-grandchildren, Aynsley Padgett, Ally Padgett, Lilly Padgett, Olivia Ward, Nathan Ward, Kinsley Harrison, Kolbie Harmon, Sara Beth Storey, Jase Storey, Natalie Blizzard and Cam Blizzard. Arrangements are by Tomlinson Funeral Home of Swainsboro, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Corinth Church, care of Phil Foskey Treasurer 199 Ohoopee Road Adrian, Ga 31002 Or to the charity of your choice.
