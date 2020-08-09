Private Funeral service for Mrs. Omega Beatrice Linton will be conducted 12:00 Noon Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow in Florence National Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Mrs. Omega Beatrice Linton was born January 13, 1926 on Pea Hill Wallertown Road, Mardela Springs, Maryland and was educated in the Maryland Public School System. Omega moved to Florence, SC where she joined Cumberland United Methodist Church under the leadership of Reverend J. Jeanette Cooper and then under the leadership of the Reverend Dr. Anthony Hodge. Survivors include a daughter, Henrietta (Derrick) Jackson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; a son, Freeman (Joyce) Linton of Florence, South Carolina; a sister, Edith Lassiter of California; seven grandchildren; a son-in-law, John Dargon Sr. of Atlanta, Georgia; a god child; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Omega Linton
