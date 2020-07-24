A Private Celebration of Life for Mrs. Patricia DeVaughan Duncan will be conducted 3:00 PM, Sunday, July 26, 2020 in the Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor with interment to follow in Meadow Prong Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. She died on Tuesday, July 21st in a medical facility in Anderson, SC. Patricia was born December 15, 1945 to Asalene DeVaughan Baker. She was a 1964 graduate of Wilson High School, and was formerly employed with Schrafts Restaurant, the National Restaurant and the Shirt Company. She was later hired as an encoder with the Federal Reserve Bank and later worked 12 years for American International Group (AIG) as a data processing clerk until her retirement in 1981.In addition to her mother, Patricia was predeceased by her brother, Alvin DeVaughan. Survivors include: her son, Terence Duncan; sister, Della Baker Sprowl grandchildren, Tashawntaye VanCleave, Serena Thomas, Dayquan Wells, and Terry Duncan; three great-grandchildren, Zion Baker, Jyveese Bostic, Jrue Bostic and a host of other relatives and friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
