Patricia Hobbs

SUMTER -- Patricia A. Hobbs passed away on August 10, 2020. Born April 12, 1936, she was the younger daughter of the late Mack B. Anderson and the late Winnie Day Cole Anderson. She was raised on the family farm in Sardis, South Carolina surrounded by love from her parents, sister, relatives and friends. Mrs. Hobbs was a member of the 1954 Class of Timmonsville High School and graduated from Coker College. She was a retired homemaker and assistant manager of Van Hobbs Gulf/BP Service Station. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Van, married for 62 years. One of her greatest joys was being a mother to her three children, Beverly Gulledge (Richard) of Wedgefield, Teresa Clement (Danny) of Florence, and Van L. Hobbs, Jr. (Lisa) of Columbia. Affectionately known as Mama Pat, her treasures included the gift of six grandchildren, Leslie Day Caughman (Bryan), R. Whit Gulledge (Meg), Joseph D. Clement (Alisha), Jacob B. Clement (Amanda), Van L. Hobbs, III, W. Cole Hobbs (Sarah), and eight great grandchildren, Summer, Winnie Day, Lyla, Ella, Leona, Jayne, Harvey and Colton. She is survived by her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Martha Ann and Bryan Blackwell of Hartsville, SC, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. At a young age, Patricia answered the call to a life of service for Christ. Her devotion was evident by her continued service in numerous ministries at Alice Drive Baptist Church for 59 years. Her passion to share the message of Jesus Christ included teaching children in the "Junior Department" for over 50 years. Prayer was the key to her strong faith and joy. Patricia was active in the Community, a past president of the Sumter Jaycettes, past Reagent and Chaplain of Sumter's Home Chapter DAR, several bridge clubs, and the Tuesday Club that meets on Thursday. She was "good sport" supporting Van and the South Carolina Gamecocks for more than 50 years. The family extends deep appreciation for the loving care and service for her by those at Morningside of Sumter and National Healthcare of Sumter. A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday at Alice Drive Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Clay Smith officiating. The family will receive friends following the church service. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Grandsons and Bryan Caughman will serve as Pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Alice Drive Baptist Church Open Door (Missions) Offering, 1905 Loring Mill Rd. Sumter, SC 20150 or to Tamassee DAR School, PO Box 8, Tamassee, SC 29686. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Service information
11:00AM
1305 Loring Mill Road
SUMTER, SC 29150
