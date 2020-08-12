Patricia McCormick

LATTA - Services for Patricia Ann Yarborough McCormick will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at Cooper Funeral Home. Patricia, 69, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Regency Hospital in Florence. Born in Dillon County, SC, July 11, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Yarborough and Ruth Cook Yarborough. She attended Grace Community Church. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Robert "Bo Jack" McCormick of Latta; son, Perry McCormick & wife, Karli of Beaufort, SC; grandchildren, Tyler (Sarah) McCormick of Lacy, Washington, Cole, Ashlyn, and Allie; great-grandchildren, Bryan & Rachel; sister, Jean Booth (Jim) of Florence; brothers, Tim (Lisa) Yarborough of Latta, and Tom (Lisa) Yarborough of Dillon. Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Kelly McCormick; brothers, Danny Yarborough, and Leverne (Peaches) Yarborough. Memorials may be made to the Dillon Camp of Gideons, P.O. Box 111, Dillon, SC 29536. Due to COVID-19, social distancing is required.
