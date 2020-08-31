Patricia Pittman Hanna, 77, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home in Florence, South Carolina. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born August 29, 1943 in Scotland County, North Carolina, to the late Rufus and Margaret Stewart Pittman. She attended Wagram High School and graduated from Appalachian State University in 1964 with a BS in English. She later received her Master's Degree in Guidance Counseling, from Francis Marion College. She taught in Greensboro, Jamestown, Eden, and Winston Salem, NC, and Florence, SC. She served as Guidance Counselor and later as Principal of Moore Middle School in Florence, SC. Pat enjoyed time with family, being at the beach, and traveling the world with her late husband, Dewey Hanna. She enjoyed her time gardening, and her work with the Four O'Clock Garden Club, where she served as co-president. She was leader of the Elizabeth Moody Women's Circle, and member of Central United Methodist Church. She served as a McLeod Angel and loved delivering meals on wheels. Pat was also very active in the Florence Symphony Guild, as well as other community organizations. She is survived by a son, Stewart (Julie) McKelvey, of Camden, SC; a daughter, Missy (Kim) Biggs of Columbia, SC; a step-son, Mark (Anne) Hanna of Florence, SC; a step-daughter, Marla (Sonny) Slaughter of Florence, SC, and a sister, Ellen Watts of Walkertown, NC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, William McKelvey, Fletcher and Maggie Biggs, Heyward and Elizabeth Anne Hanna, and Mason and Milly Slaughter. Mrs. Hanna was predeceased by her husband, Dewey Wayne Hanna, and her sister, Katherine Pittman Cox. A private burial will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 265 W. Cheves Street, Florence, South Carolina 29501.
