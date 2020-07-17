DARLINGTON -- Perry Eugene Munn, age 65, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in a local hospital. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 19 from 2-3pm at Belk Funeral Home, with a graveside service following at 4pm in McLaughlin Cemetery in Effingham. Born, March 23, 1955 in Florence County, he was the son of the late Harry and Carrie Munn. Perry worked for Good Year and then Singletary's, until owning his own business, Perry's Auto Service in Mechanicsville. He loved drag racing, anything Ford Motors, building motors and fishing. Mr. Munn enjoyed cooking for his friends and family, visiting the farm and spending time with is kids and grandkids.He is survived by his two children: Niki (Michael) Pfleger, Perry Wesley (Amanda) Munn; grandchildren: Thomas, Caden, Calvin, Cole, Memphis, Braxton, Blair, Wesley, Sierra, and Bailey; step children: Michelle Gibson, Evans (Nicki) Broach, Terri Kickery; step grandchildren: Heather, Ryan, Walker, Brianna, Noah, Cameron, Payton, Hayden, Ty; step great grandchildren: Drew and Kyzer; siblings: Trish (Jackie) Gaymon, Susie (Multer) Lynch, Wayne (Cindy) Munn, Larry (Terrie) Munn, Mary Munn, Vanessa (Chuck Rogers) Munn, Johnette (Will ) Touchberry, Howard Petty, Gaynell (Mark Culpepper) and Annette (Darryll) Parsons and many special nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Munn.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Perry Munn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.