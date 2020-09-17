Phil Hutchinson Jr.

FLORENCE -- Hoyt Phillip Hutchinson, Jr., went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and passed peacefully. The Celebration of Life service will be at 12:00 p.m., Saturday September 19, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 524 S. Ebenezer Road, Florence SC. Phil was born in Nichols, SC, the son of the late Hoyt Phillip Hutchinson, Sr and the late Eris Hayes Hutchinson. He graduated from Mullins High School; attended Wingate College then served in the National Guard. He retired as Regional Vice President from TranSouth (32yrs) and Manheim (Clanton's, Darlington, SC) Auto Auction as Dealer Sales Manager after 16 years. During his two careers he was actively involved with The Carolina Independent Automobile Dealer Association (CIADA) developing life-long friendships. Phil enjoyed outdoors and in the early years quail hunting with sons, Brice and Brent along with dad in Nichols. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends especially at his home course (The Palms/Oakdale). The highlight of his love of golf was his trip to Scotland in 2010. Many great memories spent with the love of his life Leta; as members of the Gamecock Club attending USC football, baseball and basketball games. He also loved attending grandchildren functions and spending as much time with them as he could. He was always available to help someone in need, especially the elderly in his neighborhood. Phil and Leta have been long time members of Ebenezer Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the love and support of their friends, as well as the kindness shown by Mcleod Hospice staff. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Leta Woolwine Hutchinson, sons Donald Brice King and Brent Ashly Hutchinson (wife Katherine Williams Hutchinson), his very loved and cherished grandchildren Luke Ashly Hutchinson and Ava Katherine Hutchinson. He is survived by his sister Patsy (George) Monocrusos and niece Maria (Tom) English and their sons Anthony and Nicholas as well as many beloved cousins. As a special gift to his wife he decided to participate in the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Gift of Body Program. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made to the USC School of Medicine, Gift of Body Program, Columbia, SC 29208. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
