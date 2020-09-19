 Skip to main content
Quentin Kinard
Quentin Kinard

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C.- A memorial service for Quentin Lee Kinard will be 3 PM TODAY in the Pine Grove United Methodist Church. He died September 4, 2020. He was the son of Larry and Mary Kinard. Arrangements entrusted to Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home

