Rebecca Ann Kirby age 82, passed away July 24, 2020 in a Florence hospital after an illness.The Family requested services to be private.Mrs. Kirby was born in Florence County, a daughter of the late Foster Hill and Annie Oliver Hill. She was a member of Sardis Baptist Church, was a former supervisor at Avon Dale Mfg. Co and Pee Dee Apparel . She was also a caterer and loved to bake cakes and had done so since she was 14 years old.She was preceded in death by her sisters, Violet Knight and Marion Anderson.Surviving are her husband, Harry Kirby of Timmonsville, daughters Ann K. Perry (Mitch Owens) of Hemmingway, and Mary K. (Allan) White of Florence. A son, Oscar Thompson of Moncks Corner, S.C., a sister Emma Jean Skinner of Florence, a brother, James Russell Hill of Timmonsville. Three grandchildren, Gary Powell, Sr. Tiffani Filyaw Taylor, and Ashley McCutchen (Zane) Callen, great-grandchildren, Gary Powell, Jr. Ella Faith Callen, and Emery Hope Callen. Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Kirby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.