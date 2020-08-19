Rev. Alberta B. Myers

TIMMONSVILLE -- Funeral service for Rev. Alberta Barr Myers will be 11 AM Thursday in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Yard with masks and social distancing observed. Burial will be in the Florence National Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. She was a daughter of the late Mr. Jeff Barr and Mrs. Sallie Barr was born on December 1, 1948. She quietly departed this earthly life to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her residence in the Sally Hill Community. Rev. Myers attended the public schools of Florence County and graduated from Johnson High School in 1967. She later attended Beacon University Institute in Ministry (CLST) located in Columbus, GA. where she earned an Associate Degree in Theology. At an early age, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and joined the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church where she served on the Adult Choir, Willing Workers, Usher Board and assisted with the youth choir. Later, she became the first lady of Green Bay Baptist Church where she supported her husband, Rev. Myers, in the ministry for 20 years and 1st Lady and Co-Pastor of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully in several capacities until the Lord called her home. Rev. Myers accepted her calling to preach during the summer of 2006. She received her license to preach the gospel on February 19, 2006 at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and was ordained by the Pee Dee Baptist Association on March 30, 2008. She was employed with Florence School District One for twelve years in the Disabilities and Special Needs Department. She also was employed with the South Carolina Commission for the Blind in Columbia, SC for thirteen years. After twenty-five years of service with the state, she retired. Rev. Myers was a member of the Naomi Chapter#93 Eastern Star Lodge, a Life member of the Military Order of Purple Heart Ladies Auxiliary where she served as secretary-treasurer, Life Member of the Disabled America Veteran and the President of the Wateree Association Pastor's Wives and Female Associate Ministers Ministry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers: James, Solomon, Silas, and Joseph Sr. Survivors include: her husband of 50 years, Rev. Eugene Myers; one daughter, Genia ( Noel) Smith of Murrells Inlet, SC; one son, Eugene Myers III of Columbia, SC; two grandchildren, Parris Noelle and India Vonyea Smith; one sister, Rena Morant, Brooklyn, NY; three brothers, Jeffery(Jessie Bell) Barr, Timmonsville, SC, Paul(Elaine) Barr, Rockaway Beach, NY, and Nathaniel Barr, New York; four sisters-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
