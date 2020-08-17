Reverend Laverne Parker

LAKE CITY -- Reverend Randolph Laverne "PaPa" Parker, 72, husband of the late Brenda "BeBe" McKenzie Parker, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at MUSC in Florence. Reverend Parker was born on August 5, 1948 in Williamsburg County, son of the late George Randolph Parker and Myrtle Lee Miles Parker. He was a minister, farmer, and head of maintenance at Clarendon School District # 3. Surviving are his daughters, Dana Parker (Brian) Singletary of Scranton and Dara Parker (Jason) Cook of Lake City; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Parker of Lake City; special brother-in-law, Dale (Angie) McKenzie; grandchildren, Daulton Parker, Seth Parker, Olivia Parker, Turner Singletary, Lawson Singletary, Cub Cook, Cade Cook, Ellee Bren Cook, Raulston McKenzie and Rylan McKenzie; brothers, Jerry D. "J D" (Mary Lee) Parker and Ronald "Ronnie" (Ann) Parker, both of Lake City; brother-in-law, Rod (Angie) McKenzie of Hemingway; nephews, Dean (Sandy) Parker, Len (Sarah) Parker and Lance (Sheri) Parker; nieces, Jana (Franklin) Wright and Dee (Gerald) Lynch; and a number of great nephews and nieces. Reverend Parker was preceded in death by his son, Laverne Brent Parker and a brother, Jessie Parker. Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Floyd Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 4:00 PM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to all the nurses for the care and love given to our Dad and "PaPa" during this time. Due to COVID-19 please use good judgement with social distancing and wear a mask during the funeral services and visitation. Memorials may be made to Central Holiness Church, c/o Pearcy L. Floyd, 4960 Old Manning Road, New Zion, SC 29111.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass
Scranton, SC 29591
4:00PM
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass
Scranton, SC 29591
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.