FLORENCE Richard Martin McAbee, 72, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born in Mullins, SC, on October 31, 1947, a son of the late Charles E. and Margaret Rhodes McAbee. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa during the Vietnam War. Mr. McAbee was a retired painter. He is survived by five sisters, Ida Margaret Dailey (Billy), Jean M. Best, Iris M. Collins, and Susan M. Merrifield, all of Florence, and Helen McAbee of Irmo, SC; two brothers, Charles McAbee and Mike McAbee, both of Missouri; and a son, Marty Brimhall of Nine Mile Falls, WA. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Florence National Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings and social distancing are required. Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or samaritanspurse.org.
