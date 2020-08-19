You have permission to edit this article.
Richard Purvis "R.P." Watts
Richard Purvis "R.P." Watts

TURBEVILLE -- Richard Purvis "R.P." Watts, 78, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Born May 27, 1942, in Turbeville, he was a son of the late Richard Manning Watts and the late Neitherlee Evans Watts. He was a custodian with Clarendon School District III and a former employee of Van Green's Gulf Station in Turbeville and Government Cotton Storage Warehouse. R.P. loved all sports and was a huge supporter of East Clarendon High School and was an avid Clemson Tiger and NASCAR fan. He was a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church. R.P. wanted to thank his family and friends that touched his life. He is survived by two sons, Richard Watts of Scranton and Ricky Poston (Teresa) of Patrick; and a brother, Curtis Watts (Gladys) of Turbeville. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Nick Lyerly and the Rev. Patrick G. Goodwin officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, in the sanctuary of Pine Grove United Methodist Church. Due to COVID-19, all in attendance must wear masks and practice social distancing. Pallbearers will be Charlton Watts, Wesley Watts, Pete Evans, Howard Evans, Jr., Darvin Grover and Tommy Conyers. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Green, Charlie Spigner, Rusty Green and Donald Sims. Memorials may be made to Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 144, Turbeville, SC 29162. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church St., Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179, www.stephensfuneralhome.org.

Richard Purvis "R.P." Watts
Tags

