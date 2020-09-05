 Skip to main content
Robert "Bob" Elliott
Robert "Bob" Elliott

Robert "Bob" Elliott passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Mr. Elliott served in the military for over 32 years in three different branches of service; Navy, Army Air Corps and the US Air Force. He also served our country in WWII, Korea and in Vietnam. Surviving are his daughter, Kay Halliburton and son-in-law, Larry Halliburton of Florence; grandchildren, Sean (Ann) Halliburton of Goose Creek, SC, Kara (Shane) Whitley of Washington, NC; great-grandchildren, Brittany (Gary), Austin, Courtland, Hayden, Micah; great-great-grandson, Emmett. Private interment will be held at Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

