Robert "Bob" Elliott passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Mr. Elliott served in the military for over 32 years in three different branches of service; Navy, Army Air Corps and the US Air Force. He also served our country in WWII, Korea and in Vietnam. Surviving are his daughter, Kay Halliburton and son-in-law, Larry Halliburton of Florence; grandchildren, Sean (Ann) Halliburton of Goose Creek, SC, Kara (Shane) Whitley of Washington, NC; great-grandchildren, Brittany (Gary), Austin, Courtland, Hayden, Micah; great-great-grandson, Emmett. Private interment will be held at Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.