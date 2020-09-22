Robert Burns, Sr., 82, of Florence, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Mr. Burns was born in Clarendon County, SC a son of the late James F. Burns and Evelyn Corina Morris Burns. He was a machine operator at DuPont and a member of Eastside Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eva Ruth Finklea Burns; brothers, Alvin Burns and David Burns; sisters, Evelyn Lybrand, Olene Brown, and Margaret Johnson. Surviving are his son, John Burns, Jr. of Boone, NC; daughters, Sharon (Douglas) Ponte of Eutawville, SC and Elaine (Justin) Gentry of Chapin, SC; grandchildren, Samuel, Jacob, and Matthew Ponte, and Cameron and Thornton Gentry; brothers, Gene Burns and Charles Burns of Sumter, SC; sister, Burnell Wood of Sumter, SC; and his Huntington Drive family. Memorials may be made to Eastside Christian Church, 3541 E. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29506. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Honey Hill Cemetery in the Honey Hill Community of Berkeley County, SC directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.