Rolfe Fort Godshalk, 80, of Hartsville died at home on Sept. 11, 2020, with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Hartsville at a later date. Her obituary is online at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com
