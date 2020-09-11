Ronald Lavern "Bud" Williams, 59, of Florence, SC passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Mr. Williams was born in Florence, SC, son of the late Robert Williams and Gerlie Grantham Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Alex Williams, and two brothers, Brady Joe Williams and Randy Williams. Surviving are his wife, Debra Hoffmeyer Williams of Florence; daughter, Christine Shaw (Max) Rittmeier; sisters, Doris Locklair and Brenda Faye (King) Haynes. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org or to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
