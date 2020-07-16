LAKE VIEW -- Mr. Maurice Moody (78) died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee after an illness.Mr. Moody was born in Mullins SC, the son of the late Hoyt and Addie Arnette Moody. He was a member of Lake View United Methodist Church. He was an avid lover of horses and loved watching his grandchildren.Mr. Moody is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Sue Moody; sons, Ron Moody and Pierce Moody (Jennifer); daughters, Susie M. Roberts (Stevie) and Vickie M. King (Billy); brother, Gene Moody; sisters, Ann Cooke, Maudine Sanderson (Jimmy), Luna Moody, and Martha Britt (Jimmy); grandchildren, Audrey (Jonathan), Jordan, Robert Pierce, Jenny Reese, and John Lincoln; grandchildren, Riley Joe and J. R.Mr. Moody was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Moody, Neil Moody, Gregg Moody and Lynn Moody; and sister, Adaline Moody. Memorials may be sent to Dillon County Gideons Camp, PO Box 111, Dillon SC 29536 and Lake View United Methodist Church, PO Box 277, Lake View, SC 29563.
