Ronald S. Chandler, 68, of Florence passed away July 27, 2020. He is survived by sons, Micah Chandler and Jared Chandler; and grandchildren, Jade (Eric) Holden, Micah Scott Chandler, Seth Chandler, and Mia Chandler. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home and Crematory of Darlington.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Four-car Florence crash kills two, closes East Palmetto Street
-
SCISA implements dead period, delays start of football season
-
Henry McMaster shakes up governor's school board following vote for online only fall semester
-
SCHSL sports plan move to Phase 1.5
-
Darlington County schools quarantine employees after one tests positive for COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.