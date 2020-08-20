 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronnie Davis
0 entries

Ronnie Davis

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

FLORENCE -- Ronnie Davis age 68 of Florence, SC died at his residence on August 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers Joseph, Robert and Marvin, and his parents. Survivors include 3 sisters, Peggy Cook, husband Terry, Isabell Jeffords, husband Gene and Geraldine Morris. Ronnie was a home builder in the Florence area. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time by the family. Cremation Services Direct, LLC of Myrtle Beach is assisting family with arrangements. 843.651.1194

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert