FLORENCE -- Ronnie Davis age 68 of Florence, SC died at his residence on August 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers Joseph, Robert and Marvin, and his parents. Survivors include 3 sisters, Peggy Cook, husband Terry, Isabell Jeffords, husband Gene and Geraldine Morris. Ronnie was a home builder in the Florence area. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time by the family. Cremation Services Direct, LLC of Myrtle Beach is assisting family with arrangements. 843.651.1194
