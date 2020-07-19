LAMAR -- Ronnie L. McCoy Sr., age 78, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at Elim United Methodist Church Cemetery. Born on March 12, 1942 in Darlington County, Ronnie is the son of the late Kenneth "Kent" and Judy Reynolds McCoy. Mr. McCoy retired from SONOCO carpentry shop after working there for 38 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He will be remembered as a family man who loved spending time with his children and grand-children.Surviving is his wife, Ilene Poston McCoy, a son, Ronnie McCoy Jr., a daughter, Rhonda (Jeryld) Stevens, grandchildren: Jason (Katie) McCoy, Chasity (Josh) Davidson, Casey (Ashley Locklair) Stevens, Chelsea (Zach) Gooding; great-grandchildren: McKinley Davidson, Blakely Davidson, McCoy Davidson, Emma-Jayde McCoy; and a brother, David (Connie) McCoy.He was preceded in death by a brother, Julian McCoy, a sister, Sandra Ward and his daughter-in-law, Phyllis Wood S. McCoy.Memorials may be made to Lamar First Baptist Church PO Box 403 Lamar, SC 29069.

To send flowers to the family of Ronnie McCoy, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 20
Graveside Service
Monday, July 20, 2020
12:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.