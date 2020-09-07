Rufus E. Phillips, 81, of Florence, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. Mr. Phillips was born in Lynchburg, SC, son of the late Cecil Osteen Phillips and Ada Dennis Phillips, having lived most of his life in Florence. He graduated from Maywood High School in Sumter County and was a member of Mizpah Baptist Church of Florence where he was a member of the choir. He was a previous member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and Northgate Baptist Church. He was a founding member of the Pleasant Grove Station #4 VFD. He loved fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed time with family and friends, teaching Sunday School and mentoring in the church. He was employed with M.B. Baroody Wholesale Food Company, owner of Forest Lake Grocery, employed at Young's Pecan processing plant, and worked part time at Agri Supply during his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, E.H. Phillips of Sumter and Carl O. Phillips of Lynchburg; sister, Mae Phillips Kinard. Surviving are his wife, Eloise C. Pigg Phillips of Florence; daughters, Martha Jane (Tim) Winkler of Kingland, GA, Jennifer "Jenny" (Dana) Evans of Ridgeville, SC, Leslie P. (Courtney) Ballard of Gaston, SC; step-children, Pamela Pigg and Terry (Marsha) Pigg, both of Florence; grandchildren, Andrew (Elyse) Epting, Stuart (Seymone) Epting, Leslie Chavis (Steven) Gier, Raleigh Ballard, and Stevie Ballard; step-grandchildren, Madelynn (Derek) Grainger; great-grandchildren, Ford Epting, Everett Epting, and Lorelei Gier. Memorials may be made to Mizpah Baptist Church Capital Improvement Fund, 233 N. Price Road, Florence, SC 29506. The family will receive friends from 6 8 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with social distancing being observed. Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held. A memorial service is planned in the Spring of 2021.
