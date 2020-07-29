LAKE CITY -- Rufus Walt Gaskins, 54, husband of Becky P. Gaskins, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from injuries sustained in an accident.Walt was born December 15, 1965 in Florence, SC, son of Rufus Burns Gaskins and Connie Wise Gaskins. He was a 1984 graduate of Lake City High School and attended Francis Marion University and was owner of Lake Swamp Land and Timber Company. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and attended Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church. Walt was the President of Community Hunting Club, Past President of Pearce Hunting Club, member of Buckshot and Red Oak Hunting Club. He was also a member of The Woodmen of the World, #0268.Surviving in addition to his parents, are his wife, Rebecca P. "Becky" Gaskins; daughters, Victoria "Tori" Gaskins and Allyson "Ally" Gaskins; son, Matthew "Matt" Gaskins, all of Lake City; sister, Tamra (Craig) Floyd of Olanta; brother, Gregg Gaskins of Lake City; nieces, Emily Floyd (Michael) Burns and Emma Claire Gaskins; nephews, Emory Floyd and Burns Gaskins.Walt was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Major and Ruby Munn Gaskins; maternal grandparents, Theodore and Ethel Poston Wise.Graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, Pamplico, SC, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton, SC.Memorials may be made to Community Hunting Club, 2225 Creek Road, Lake City, SC 29560.Due to Covid-19, please use good judgement with social distancing and wear masks, during visitation and funeral services.
To plant a tree in memory of Rufus Gaskins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
