Russell Streett

Russell Wayne Streett, age 65, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm Friday evening at his sister's home, Darlene Kirby, 109 Spring Heights Circle, Darlington. Anyone attending is asked to wear a mask. Russell was born in Florence, on April 22, 1955, son of the late Lawrence Grayson Streett and the late Betty Inez Odom Streett. Mr. Street worked as a painter, and enjoyed riding motorcycles and going fishing. He attended Southside Free Will Baptist Church. He is survived by his siblings: Gene (Debra) Streett of Garden City, Buddy Streett, Allan (Faye) Streett, and Darlene Kirby, all of Darlington, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Russ Streett. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

