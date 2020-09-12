LAKE CITY -- Sam Knight, Jr. age 86, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home after an illness. A church service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 14, 2020 at St. John United Methodist Church, directed by Floyd Funeral Home, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Covid-19 precautions will be observed, with social distancing and face masks required for all services, funeral and visitation. Born in Florence County he was a son of the late Samuel Willie Knight and Pauline Viola Weaver Knight. He worked with Baxter Laboratory, Tupperware Inc. and Koppers Lumberyard. He served in the United States Army, and was a member of St. John United Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Samuel Tony Knight; a great-grandchild, B. J. Wilkes. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Green Knight; three daughters, Paula Matthews of Coward, Cynthia Floyd (David) of New Zion, Robin Nettles (Johnny) of Lake City; one sister, Barbara Ann McGee (John William) of Greenwood, SC; one brother, David Knight (Catherine) of Marion, NC; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. Online Condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com.
