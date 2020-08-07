8/8/43 - 10/23/19 In loving memory of Samuel Franklin Addison on what would have been his 77th birthday. I thank the Lord for the love that we shared. It was a bond that can never be broken. Even though you are gone, you'll never be forgotten. Thanks for being my protector and dear friend. May you rest in peace!Love, Sandra Scipio Members
To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Addison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.