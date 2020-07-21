MARION Sara Catherine Vereen Lundy, 88, passed away peacefully with her sons at her side on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home in Marion, S.C. Born on May 24, 1932, she was the daughter of the late E.P. and Marion Vereen of Sellers, S.C. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Lundy, Sr. and was retired following a long and rewarding career in accounting and bookkeeping. Mrs. Lundy was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, who leaves many family members to cherish her memory including her sons, Howard Lundy, Jr. of Marion, SC and Paul Lundy (Cheryl) of Atlanta, GA; granddaughters, Morgan Lundy and Taylor Lundy; sister in law, Brenda Vereen and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Lundy was preceded in death by her brothers: E.P (Junior) Vereen, Jr., Ralph (Buddy) Vereen, Robert (Jack) Vereen and William (Billy) Vereen. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Richardson Funeral Home in Marion, SC with burial in Bethesda Southern Methodist Church Cemetery in Oak Grove, S.C. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services from 10 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Patriot Hospice and her caregivers for their love, care and support during her final weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be welcomed for the Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Association Tribute Page - Sara Vereen LundyDue to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be encouraged. The service will be live streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) facebook page.

