MARION Sara Catherine Vereen Lundy, 88, passed away peacefully with her sons at her side on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home in Marion, S.C. Born on May 24, 1932, she was the daughter of the late E.P. and Marion Vereen of Sellers, S.C. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Lundy, Sr. and was retired following a long and rewarding career in accounting and bookkeeping. Mrs. Lundy was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, who leaves many family members to cherish her memory including her sons, Howard Lundy, Jr. of Marion, SC and Paul Lundy (Cheryl) of Atlanta, GA; granddaughters, Morgan Lundy and Taylor Lundy; sister in law, Brenda Vereen and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Lundy was preceded in death by her brothers: E.P (Junior) Vereen, Jr., Ralph (Buddy) Vereen, Robert (Jack) Vereen and William (Billy) Vereen. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Richardson Funeral Home in Marion, SC with burial in Bethesda Southern Methodist Church Cemetery in Oak Grove, S.C. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services from 10 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Patriot Hospice and her caregivers for their love, care and support during her final weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be welcomed for the Alzheimer's Association: Alzheimer's Association Tribute Page - Sara Vereen LundyDue to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be encouraged. The service will be live streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) facebook page.
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.