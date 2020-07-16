FLORENCE Sara Gardner Walker, 77, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after several illnesses.She was born in Florence, SC, a daughter of the late Raymond and Sara Lee Gardner. She graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1961, and from the University of South Carolina in 1965. She worked in the banking industry and retired from Wachovia Bank in Florence.Mrs. Walker was a member of Central United Methodist Church.She was predeceased by her husband, Jesse Theodore Walker, Jr, both living legends in the Shaggers Hall of Fame.A loving wife, mother, and friend, she is survived by two sons, Bryan S. Carter and William Bradley Carter, both of Florence; a step-daughter, Joan Walker Hardin (Scott) of Atlanta, GA; a step-son, Michael T. Walker, of Greenville, SC; and a grandson, Kavik H. Carter, of Black Mountain, NC.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and face coverings are recommended.Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 87, Florence, SC 29503.
