FLORENCE Sarah Brigman Smith, 79, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, after a brief illness.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required.She was born in Latta, SC, a daughter of the late James Milton and Dessie Carabo Brigman. She graduated from McClenaghan High School in Florence, and was a CNA with HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital and the Presbyterian Community of Florence.Ms. Smith was a life-long member of Central United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Sarah Blanton Sunday School Class and enjoyed her Circle meetings. She was also a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.Surviving are her son, Jeffrey B. (Sonja) Smith of Darlington; her daughter, Renee S. (David) Godbold of Greenville, SC; her brother, Jay (Shelley) Brigman of Columbia, SC; her sister, Ruth Brigman Barr of Florence; grandchildren, Meagan Salvo of Murrells Inlet, Grier Smith of Darlington, Trey (Linda) Gardner of Greenville; and Taylor Gardner of Columbia; and her great-grandchildren, Riley Case, Peyton Case, Libby Gardner, Makayla Broach, Adelynn Lloyd, and Paisleigh Smith.
