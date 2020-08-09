Scarlet Ruby "Scooter" Jones was born on October 16, 2001 and left us on the morning of August 8, 2020. She had had several long-protracted illnesses and has now gone to be with her granddaddy in Heaven. Scarlet's Aunt Naomi used to make her sugar-free chocolate pies that she loved so much. She was a student at South Florence and we had just ordered her senior portraits Thursday. She was looking forward to attending Francis Marion after graduation. Scarlet accepted Jesus into her heart at a young age and was a member of Trinity EPC. Scarlet is predeceased by her grandfather, Robert "Bobby" C. Thigpen, Jr. She is survived by her Nana, Teresa Thigpen; her mother, Kristal Thigpen Jones; her uncles, Robby Thigpen and Jeffrey (Peggy) Thigpen; her niece, Alaina Davenport; her nephew, Anthony Powell, and her sissy, Victoria Galloway. Scarlet will be missed by all of us, as well as her Aunt Terry Grant and Buddy too. Scarlet's cousins will lay her to rest. Memorials may be made to the American Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, www.jdrf.org, or to Trinity EPC, 1021 S. Ebenezer Road, Florence, SC 29501. The family will receive friends from 6 8 pm Monday, August 10, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Friends may also pay respects to Scarlet Monday from 1 5 at the funeral home although the family will not be present during that time. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens. Covid-19 protocol will be observed at all gatherings. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Scarlet Ruby "Scooter" Jones
To plant a tree in memory of Scarlet Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
