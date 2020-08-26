A Private Graveside Service for Mr. Sharod Lavon Franks will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Mount Rona Baptist Church Cemetery, 8135 Friendfield Road, Effingham, South Carolina. Interment will follow, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Mr. Sharod Lavon Franks, the son of the late John D. Fulmore and Reverend Tanga Franks Sarratt was born October 7, 1987 in Florence, South Carolina. Mr. Sharod departed this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020, after a brief illness. Mr. Sharod Franks attended South Florence High School where he played football. Additionally, Sharod attended Wil Lou Gray Military Academy. He was a member of Mount Rona Baptist Church in Effingham, South Carolina. In 2010, Sharod relocated to Greer, South Carolina where he was currently employed by Cohen Construction until his death. Sharod had a passion for music and was currently pursuing his music career. Sharod had a very proud, unconditional love for his family and very close friends. Mr. Sharod leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Reverend Tanga (step dad, Reverend Sylvester) Sarratt; his grandmother, Wonell Fulmore; a sister, Bridget Fulmore; three brothers, John (Vanessa) Fulmore, Toby (Zandraill) Fulmore, and Quinten Fulmore; two special cousins, David Williams and Dayshia Williams; two special aunts, Cynthia Marie Franks and Cathey Franks; and a host of aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews; and friends.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.