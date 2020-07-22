DARLINGTON Sharon Scott DeWitt, age 76, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24th at Pisgah United Methodist Church directed by Belk Funeral Home. Sharon was known for her kind, sweet demeanor always having a smile on her face. Sharon worked for Darlington Soil Conservation for over 20 years. She was a faithful member of Pisgah United Methodist Church. Sharon was a member of the Wesley Sunday School class and a devoted member of the United Methodist Women's Group. Sharon was the daughter of the late Alma Lee and Russell Scott of Florence, SC. Surviving are her sons, Michael (Mary Anne) DeWitt of Lexington and David (Emery) DeWitt of Darlington; her two beloved grandchildren, Allen DeWitt and Kemp DeWitt of Darlington; her sisters, Janice Dickenson of Greenville, SC and Lynda (Jay) Phillips of Gaithersburg, Maryland; her nephew Kirk (Jayne) Smith of Athens, GA, and her nieces Angie (Lee) Cain of Watkinsville, GA, and Amy (James) Rosenthal of Chevy Chase, Maryland. Her sisters and their families gave her tremendous joy through her life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Theron DeWitt, Jr. Memorials may be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church, 621 N. Ebenezer Rd. Florence, SC 29501 or the Alzheimer's Association.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Florence One Schools planning alternating instructional days
-
Top Notch Boutique opens in Lake City
-
Julia 4 Cinemas opens weekends as drive-in movie theater
-
Longtime Florence County Councilman James Schofield hailed as 'epitome of ... a public servant'
-
MUSC, Williamsburg Regional Hospital name interim CEO
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.