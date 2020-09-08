 Skip to main content
Shawn E. Campbell, 45, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Mr. Campbell was a son to Deborah Sartin (Robbie) Jones and Stanley Rey Ayen and Steve Campbell. He was a member of College Park Baptist Church and enjoyed being a chef. He is preceded in death by his Dad, Michael (Micki) Britt and several other family members. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Melissa Chapman and Stephanie Holston; nieces, Haley, Lilly, Raegan, Kylee and Bailey; a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and his special Mom-Mom. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Singletary Cemetery in Coward, South Carolina. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM 11:00 AM on Thursday at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to College Park Baptist Church, 1501 Third Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

