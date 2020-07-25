Sherry Jeffords Edge, 66, of Longs, SC, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.Mrs. Edge was born in Florence, SC a daughter of the late Clarence "Chubby" Jeffords and Margaret Powell Jeffords. She was proud mother and grandmother who never met a stranger, always had a smile, lit up the room when she entered, and would help anyone at anytime.She was preceded in death by her first husband, David T. Hyatt, Jr.Surviving are her husband, Earl A. Edge of Longs; daughter, Heather Hyatt (Michael) Williamson of Hartsville; her pride and joy, her granddaughter, Hannah Grace Williamson; step-son, Sam (Niki) Tyndall; step-grandson, Nicholas Robbins; brother, Homer Jeffords of Florence; sisters, Elizabeth Tangeman of Horry Co. and Crystal Jeffords of NC; nephews, CJ (Stacy) Jeffords, Maxie Jeffords, and Elliott Jeffords; great-nephews, Nick Surls and Wyatt Surls; great-niece, Hailey Jeffords; special friends, Marie Evans, Carolyn Ard, Wanda Mouzon, and Sara Jane McKissick.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel with the family to receive friends following the service. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
