A Private Celebration of Life for Mrs. Shirley Thompson Davis will be conducted 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Ideal Funeral Parlor with interment to follow in Kingstree Cemetery. She died on Thursday, July 23rd in a local hospital after an illness.Shirley was born on December 15, 1952 in Williamsburg County, SC to the late King and Anna Bell Thompson. She was a 1971 graduate of Hemingway High School, and was formerly employed with Tupperware Corporation for over 30 years until her retirement.She was a member of Siloam Missionary Baptist Church. During her affiliation, she served as president of Siloam Missionary Ministry, and she was head usher over the usher board. She was also a member of Crescent Court #143, Chavis Order of the Eastern Star #328, King Solomon Assembly #331 and a former member of District Eleven Mary B. Thomas Girls Youth Circle.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Davis; her sister, Gwendolyn; and brothers, Willie and Bobby.Survivors include: her siblings: Mary McKnight, Carol (Albert) Brown, Ann Carter, Donald Thompson, Mark Thompson, Deborah Thompson, DeNear (Marcus) Gamble, and Tattianna Hogg; her mother-in-law, Mrs. Pearlie Mae Davis; one uncle, Vester Lee McKnight; one aunt, Anna Maire; her stepchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.

Service information

Aug 1
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 1, 2020
11:00AM
Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc.
106 E. Darlington Street
Florence, SC 29506
