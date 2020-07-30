Stavroula Koutsoupias Cholkas, 76, born in Rouseika, Greece, passed away from a short illness on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Mrs. Cholkas was married in Greece to John Cholkas in 1965. In 1966, she and her husband moved to America. She was a member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church. She was a very active member in her church and was very involved with the Daughters of Evrytania and Philoptochos Philanthropic organizations. She supported her husband in their restaurant business throughout the years.She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Constantina Karabetsas Koutsoupias and Evangelos Koutsoupias and her son, the late Tommy Cholkas. Voula is survived by her husband of 55 years, John, and her son, Angelo Cholkas, both of Florence. Also surviving are four brothers of Voula's, George, Pete, Bill and Nick Koutsoupias; and also two sisters from Greece, Athena Stamatas and Rena Xethalis and their families. She was loved and adored immensely by many nieces and nephews. A Trisagion service will be 12:45 PM on Saturday, August 1, 2020, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 PM at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow at the Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns social distancing will be observed. Family will receive friends from 12:00 12:45 PM on Saturday at the church. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
