A Celebration of Life for Ms. Stephanie Ann Scales will be conducted 12:30 PM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens. She died on Wednesday, July 22rd in a local hospice facility after an illness. Stephanie was born on May 3, 1968, to Frances Scales and the late Charles Scales in Bennettsville, SC. She was a 1986 graduate of South Florence High School, and she attended the University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC.In 2002, Stephanie became a Regional Vice President with Primerica and was inducted into the President's Club & The Financial Independent's Council. She was a member of the Women in Primerica Advisory Board, The President's Council of $100,000 Earners, Choir Director for The African American Leadership Council, Director for Primerica's National Convention Closing Ceremony, Earle Hierarchy Women in Primerica Executive Committee, Lee and Margo Williams' Dream Team National Most Valuable Entrepreneur Award and Dream Team National Regional Vice President of the Year. Stephanie's ministry gift was music, and she was truly anointed to direct as well as playing both the piano and organ. She has ministered musically at several churches in the Columbia area. In 2017, Stephanie received the prestigious award from the Baptist E & M convention honoring her as a "Gospel Music Legend." Survivors include: her loving mother: Frances Scales; her sister, April (Ronald) Hines; aunts: Nadean McCall, Ruth Nelson, Shirley Gilley, Retha (Otis) Ross, Charlotte A. (Felton) Dennis, Sally Dargan and Ruby Dargan; uncles: George McLeod Jr., Matthew (Diane) Benjamin, Ralph C. (Jayne) Scales, Jack E. Scales, Thomas A. (Rebecca) Scales, and Rawley Dargan; and a host of other loved ones and several friends. Due to the health risks associated with COVID-19, the service is limited to 50 immediate family members; however, the service will be livestreamed via Facebook online. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephanie Scales as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

