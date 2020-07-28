A Celebration of Life for Ms. Stephanie Ann Scales will be conducted 12:30 PM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens. She died on Wednesday, July 22rd in a local hospice facility after an illness. Stephanie was born on May 3, 1968, to Frances Scales and the late Charles Scales in Bennettsville, SC. She was a 1986 graduate of South Florence High School, and she attended the University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC.In 2002, Stephanie became a Regional Vice President with Primerica and was inducted into the President's Club & The Financial Independent's Council. She was a member of the Women in Primerica Advisory Board, The President's Council of $100,000 Earners, Choir Director for The African American Leadership Council, Director for Primerica's National Convention Closing Ceremony, Earle Hierarchy Women in Primerica Executive Committee, Lee and Margo Williams' Dream Team National Most Valuable Entrepreneur Award and Dream Team National Regional Vice President of the Year. Stephanie's ministry gift was music, and she was truly anointed to direct as well as playing both the piano and organ. She has ministered musically at several churches in the Columbia area. In 2017, Stephanie received the prestigious award from the Baptist E & M convention honoring her as a "Gospel Music Legend." Survivors include: her loving mother: Frances Scales; her sister, April (Ronald) Hines; aunts: Nadean McCall, Ruth Nelson, Shirley Gilley, Retha (Otis) Ross, Charlotte A. (Felton) Dennis, Sally Dargan and Ruby Dargan; uncles: George McLeod Jr., Matthew (Diane) Benjamin, Ralph C. (Jayne) Scales, Jack E. Scales, Thomas A. (Rebecca) Scales, and Rawley Dargan; and a host of other loved ones and several friends. Due to the health risks associated with COVID-19, the service is limited to 50 immediate family members; however, the service will be livestreamed via Facebook online. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Four-car Florence crash kills two, closes East Palmetto Street
-
SCISA implements dead period, delays start of football season
-
Henry McMaster shakes up governor's school board following vote for online only fall semester
-
SCHSL sports plan move to Phase 1.5
-
Darlington County schools quarantine employees after one tests positive for COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.