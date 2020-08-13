Ted Barney Stewart, 68, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Mr. Stewart was born in Florence, SC a son of the late Rogers T. Stewart and Lizzie Morrell Stewart. He retired from La-Z-Boy after 32 years and then retired from FMU as a groundskeeper. He was a member of Northgate Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Dan Stewart, who was killed in action in Vietnam. Surviving are his wife, Marilyn Harrell Stewart of Florence; son, Chad (Amy) Harrell of Florence; daughters, Kelly Harrell and April Stewart Llewellyn, both of Florence; his two grandchildren who he loved dearly, Audrey Aguilar and Layla Grace Llewellyn; sisters, Gail (Charles) Taylor and Pam (Frank) McCutcheon, both of Florence. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. For those wishing to pay their respects to Mr. Stewart, may do so between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:00 pm Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family will not be present during this time. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Mizpah Cemetery. Covid-19 protocol will be observed. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
