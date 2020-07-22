Funeral Service for Mr. Thaddeus Freeman "Butch" Barr will be conducted 12 Noon Friday, July 24, 2020 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church, 2620 Alligator Road, Effingham, South Carolina. Interment will follow in Florence National Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Drive through viewing will be held 3:00 PM 6:00 PM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Smith Funeral Home of Florence, 307 South Johns Street, Florence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cumberland United Methodist Church Miracle Campaign, 163 South Coit Street, Florence, South Carolina 29501.

