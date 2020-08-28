Thelma J. Baxley

Thelma Patricia (Johnson) Baxley, 76, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 27, 2020, surrounded by family. Mrs. Baxley was born February 22, 1944 in Marion, SC, the youngest daughter of the late Kelly and Sadie Martin Johnson. She was a member of Pee Dee Southern Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William Gary Baxley, Mrs. Baxley is survived by three children: Cindi Crowley (Billy), Janet S. Fautley (David); Darrin Baxley (Sharon); grandchildren: Craig Anderson (Kristi), Neil Crowley, Catherine Skipper, Emilee Skipper, Adam Baxley, Aleah Baxley, Aden Baxley; great-grandchildren, Shelden Anderson, Karlyn Anderson; one brother, Henry "Buddy" Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents listed above and 5 sisters and her beloved daughter-in-law, Nancy Mellette Baxley. The family will have a private memorial service and expresses heartfelt gratitude to the many dear friends, family members, healthcare workers, local church families and clergy who surrounded and supported them over the past difficult years. Memorials may be made to: McLeod Hospice, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0551 or online at www. mcleodfoundation.org. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
