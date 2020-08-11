Therese Kelley Regan, 92, of Daniel Island, SC, passed away on August 6, 2020, at MUSC after a brief illness. She was born on October 26, 1927, in Willimantic, Connecticut. Therese was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Joseph F. Regan; her daughter, Roberta Regan Turner; and her son-in-law, Glenn Addison. She is survived by her four children: Liz Regan of Indian Land, SC; Joe (Sally) Regan of Daniel Island, SC; Kelley Regan of Daniel Island, SC and Ann Regan Addison of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Therese was so proud of her 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was always surrounded by family and dear friends. To know her was to love her. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will take place at a future date. Therese spent her life as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In her life-long career as an Infectious Disease RN, she found her greatest joy in making a difference in the lives of her patients and colleagues. She won numerous professional awards and accolades for her devotion and trailblazing efforts. She leaves an incredible legacy behind in her strong faith, love of life and family, strong work ethic, quick and constant smile, love of telling jokes and stories with her infamous Irish humor, and positive attitude. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to: COVID Emergency Response Fund, MUSC Foundation, MSC458, 18 Bee Street, Charleston, SC 29425. We must all do our part in helping to stop the spread of this virus. Thank you for your prayers and loving support. The Regan Family is blessed by your kindness. We wish to give a special thank you to the staff at MUSC. In honor of Therese's memory, spread a little joy and laughter, and always keep an eye out for those you love.
Therese Kelley Regan
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.