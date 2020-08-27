 Skip to main content
Travis Taylor
Graveside service for Travis Xavier Taylor will be 1 PM Saturday in the McKenzie-Brown Cemetery in Lake City directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. He was born on November 19, 1997 a son of Travis and Odetrice Taylor. He died August 21, 2020. He was a member of the First Apostle Church in Olanta and was a 2017 graduate of Lake City High School. He studied welding at Florence-Darlington College. He was employed at McCall Farms as an Inspector. Survivors include: his parents, Travis and Odetrice Taylor; a daughter, Kaitlyn Taylor; siblings, Shamaya Taylor, Deondre Taylor, Jayla Taylor and Deshawn Brown; a special friend, Tityanna Cooper; many aunts, uncles and cousins; other relatives and friends.

