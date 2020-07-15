Trina M. Wright, 47, was born on October 3, 1972 to Bill Wright and Gloria Gee Wright in Florence County, SC. She departed this life on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her residence in Simponsville, S.C.Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 7-9pm at Savannah Grove Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 11am on Friday, July 17, 2020 in the parking lot on the campus of Savannah Grove Baptist Church, 2620 Alligator Road, Effingham, SC 29541, with Dr. Ralph W. Canty, Pastor, Officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Family will receive friends at the home of her mother, 3521 Savannah Grove Road, Effingham, SC 29541. Job's Mortuary, Inc., 312 S. Main Street is in charge of arrangements.Online memorials may be sent to the family at: jobsmortuary@sc.rr.com or visit us on the web at: www.jobsmortuary.net.
