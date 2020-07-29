Vara Galloway Norman, 88, of Florence, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.Mrs. Norman was born a daughter of the late Ida Mae Weatherford Galloway and Wiley James Galloway. She was a bookkeeper at Norman's Refrigeration. Mrs. Norman attended New Hope Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roy "Clyde" Norman, Sr.; grandsons, Jason Eric Tocco and William Glen Norman; and great-grandson, Skylar Reed Tocco. She is survived by her sons, Roy C. Norman, Jr. (Lanette) of Timmonsville, Lee Roy Norman (Robin) of Chicago, IL and Chris C. Norman (Carol) of Florence; daughter, Melody Tocco (Pete) of Florence; and great-grandson, Keith Tocco. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed at both locations. Family will receive friends from 2:00 PM 3:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Vara Norman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.