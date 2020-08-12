Verna Ree Stegall

DARLINGTON -- Verna Ree Hardee Stegall, age 87, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 13th from 6-8 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home. Born October 11, 1932, Verna was the daughter of the late Ashley Gaueston Hardee and Ida Mae Hughes Hardee. She retired from the Darlington County School District. Verna enjoyed sewing, gardening, painting, and was a member of Lighthouse Church. Surviving are her children, Larry (Vicki) Stegall of Dalzell, SC, Danny (Melinda) Stegall of Lamar, Vendella (Randy) Lambert of Darlington, and Donnie (Tangie) Stegall of Lamar; grandchildren, Eric (Heather) Stegall, Patrick Stegall, Matthew (Katlyn) Stegall, Daniel Stegall, Chris (Beverly) Lambert, Dean (Angie) Lambert, and seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill Hardee of Gastonia, NC and Jerry Hardee of Stebberfield, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Hampton Stegall. Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Church, 1413 E. McIver Rd. Florence, SC 29501. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Service information
7:00PM-9:00PM
